Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
4 August 2022 13:02

Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting Foreign Minister of Andorra Maria Ubach, Kazinform reports.

«Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Andorra are aimed at development of constructive and mutual benefit cooperation. The most perspective direction of cooperation is the tourist sector. To this end, the countries signed today an agreement on reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for all passport holders, the first intergovernmental agreement between the two states,» the Kazakh FM said following the talks.

He reminded that the two countries support each other in the international structures. The nations enjoy fruitful cooperation within the UN and OSCE. Interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Andorra are developed within the OSCE PA and PACE. He also expressed gratitude for supporting Kazakhstan’s candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024.

In a conclusion the Kazakh Foreign Minister thanked Maria Ubach for productive negotiations.


