Kazakhstan and Albania debate coop development ways

TIRANA. KAZINFORM On March 3 Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama received Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Kazinform reports.

The Prime Minister expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

Besides, the Kazakh ambassador met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Olta Xhaçka, Tourism and Environment Minister Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, Finance and Economy Minister Delina Ibrahimaj, and other high-ranking officials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, cooperation in the sphere of tourism and opening air service.

The Albanian officials noted the high potential for the development of mutually beneficial relations and interest in speeding up cooperation with Kazakhstan.