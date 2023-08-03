Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Afghanistan communication providers sign coop agr’t

    3 August 2023, 12:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national communication providers Kazakhtelecom and Afghan Telecom signed a partnership agreement, Kazinform reports.

    This April in Kabul Kazakhstan and Afghanistan debated the project between Kazakhtelecom and Afghan Telecom. Addressing the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister – Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin congratulated the nations on signing the agreement of great importance for further practical cooperation.

    Kazakhstan considers the national providers have great potential for consolidation of technological capacities and promotion of cooperation to a new level through the transit via Afghanistan to other countries.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is interested in preserving established trade and economic, transport and logistics, and energy ties with Afghanistan. The turnover between the two nations for the past six months made 343.6 million US dollars.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

