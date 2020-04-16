Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakhstan among top 15 countries with cheapest petrol rates

    16 April 2020, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is among the top 15 countries with the cheapest petrol rates in the world, Kazinform has learnt from ranking.kz.

    According to the data published on ranking.kz as of April 13, the average AI-95 petrol price stood at $0.95 per liter or KZT 404.5.

    Venezuela boasts the cheapest petrol price in the world which accounts for KZT 1 per liter.

    Iran with the petrol price at $0.09 or KZT 39.2 per liter and Sudan with the petrol price at $0.14 or KZT 59.6 per liter are ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.

    Angola with the petrol price of $0.28 or KZT121.4 per liter and Malaysia with the petrol price of $0.29 or KZT 123.7 per liter round out the top 5.

    Kazakhstan is ranked 11th in the ranking with the petrol price at $0.41 or KZT 174 per liter. It is the cheapest petrol rate among the CIS member states. For instance, on April 13 in Russia the petrol price totaled $0.62 or KZT 265.8, in Turkmenistan – KZT 183.4, in Azerbaijan – KZT 201.4 and in Kyrgyzstan – KZT 230.2.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Energy Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued