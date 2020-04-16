Kazakhstan among top 15 countries with cheapest petrol rates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is among the top 15 countries with the cheapest petrol rates in the world, Kazinform has learnt from ranking.kz.

According to the data published on ranking.kz as of April 13, the average AI-95 petrol price stood at $0.95 per liter or KZT 404.5.

Venezuela boasts the cheapest petrol price in the world which accounts for KZT 1 per liter.

Iran with the petrol price at $0.09 or KZT 39.2 per liter and Sudan with the petrol price at $0.14 or KZT 59.6 per liter are ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.

Angola with the petrol price of $0.28 or KZT121.4 per liter and Malaysia with the petrol price of $0.29 or KZT 123.7 per liter round out the top 5.

Kazakhstan is ranked 11th in the ranking with the petrol price at $0.41 or KZT 174 per liter. It is the cheapest petrol rate among the CIS member states. For instance, on April 13 in Russia the petrol price totaled $0.62 or KZT 265.8, in Turkmenistan – KZT 183.4, in Azerbaijan – KZT 201.4 and in Kyrgyzstan – KZT 230.2.