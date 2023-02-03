Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month

    3 February 2023, 13:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was featured into the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in February 2023 compiled by Curly Tales web portal, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

    Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore.

    «In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia,» the web portal says.

    Along with Kazakhstan, the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month includes Turkiye, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, Kenya and more.

    Earlier the popular British magazine Conde Nast Traveller published an article ‘The most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan’ about Kazakhstan’s main tourist attractions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan Travel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
    Tokayev holds meetings with governors of some regions
    President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary