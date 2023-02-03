Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month

3 February 2023, 13:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was featured into the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in February 2023 compiled by Curly Tales web portal, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore.

«In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia,» the web portal says.

Along with Kazakhstan, the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month includes Turkiye, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, Kenya and more.

Earlier the popular British magazine Conde Nast Traveller published an article ‘The most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan’ about Kazakhstan’s main tourist attractions.


