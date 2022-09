17 August 2022 09:28

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Great Britain Erlan Idrissov relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the presidential decree, Erlan Idrissov has been relieved of his post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Iceland and Ireland, Akorda press service reported.