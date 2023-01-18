Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia

    18 January 2023, 07:42

    TBILISI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Malik Murzalin presented his credentials to the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili at the Orbeliani Palace, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    During the conversation after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed to the President of Georgia the warm words of greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan gives great importance to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Georgia, including activation of trade-economic and transport-logistics interaction.

    The President of Georgia, in her turn, stated that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Georgia, with whom Tbilisi is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.

    The Kazakh diplomat introduced the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country to his interlocutor.

    President Zourabichvili highly evaluated the positive transformations implemented on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan.

    The sides expressed interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all mutually beneficial spheres was noted.

    At the end of the conversation, the President of Georgia congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of the post and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgian relations.

