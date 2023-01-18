Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia

18 January 2023, 07:42
Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia

TBILISI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Malik Murzalin presented his credentials to the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili at the Orbeliani Palace, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the conversation after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed to the President of Georgia the warm words of greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan gives great importance to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Georgia, including activation of trade-economic and transport-logistics interaction.

The President of Georgia, in her turn, stated that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Georgia, with whom Tbilisi is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.

The Kazakh diplomat introduced the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country to his interlocutor.

President Zourabichvili highly evaluated the positive transformations implemented on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan.

The sides expressed interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all mutually beneficial spheres was noted.

At the end of the conversation, the President of Georgia congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of the post and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgian relations.

Photo: gov.kz


Related news
Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
Теги:
Read also
Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
Justice Ministry’s new official spokesperson named
Number of active small companies up nearly 23% in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at the start of Australian Open
Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi
News Partner
Popular
1 State Counselor to Romanian PM Iulian Chifu: “Astana is key partner of Bucharest in Central Asia”
2 Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
3 Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
4 Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus
5 Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

News