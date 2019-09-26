Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credential letter to President of Pakistan

    26 September 2019, 11:07

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin was received by Arif Alvi President of Pakistan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the reception Akan Rakhmetullin presented his credentials to Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan.

    The head of Pakistan noted friendly relations between the two states and similarity of Kazakhstan and Pakistan’s positions in many issues of the regional and international agenda. Moreover, he outlined Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contribution to the establishment of bilateral relations and development of Kazakhstan - Pakistan partnership.

    The parties have also considered a number of topical questions including the development of a political dialogue, trade and economic collaboration as well as culture and humanitarian partnership.

    In conclusion Arif Alvi conveyed greetings to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Mr.Alvi wished the Ambassador success and fruitful activity aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

