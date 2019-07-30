Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan Ambassador meets with Kuwait Foreign Minister

    30 July 2019, 07:50

    KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Daulet Yemberdiev met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

    During the meeting, Kazakh Ambassador has presented to the Minister the copies of his Credential letters. The parties have discussed bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in the social and economic sphere.

    Sheikh Sabah al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah appreciated the positive role played by Kazakhstan in the settlement of the Syrian crisis. Kuwaiti diplomat wished Kazakhstan every success for the upcoming 13th round of the Astana talks.

    Ambassador Yemberdiyev, on behalf of Kazakhstan's leadership, expressed to the Minister the high appreciation of the Kazakh side for Kuwait’s work within the UN Security Council, especially for their contribution in providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

    Author:

    Foreign policy Middle East Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires