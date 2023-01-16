Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister

16 January 2023, 14:54

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Defence Minister of this country Prabowo Subianto for discussing the promising areas of cooperation in the field of defence, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties exchanged views on the possibilities of sending Kazakh and Indonesian servicemen to peacekeeping training courses organized in Indonesia and Kazakhstan, joint participation in exhibitions of weapons and military equipment, collaboration in the field of defence industry, as well as further strengthening interaction between the two countries' defense ministries.

Earlier, in the second half of 2021, a Letter of Intent on bilateral cooperation in the field of defence was signed between the military authorities of Kazakhstan and Indonesia.