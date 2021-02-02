Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan allots land plot for Int’l trade center «Central Asia»

    2 February 2021, 11:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has allotted a land plot for the construction of the International Trade and Economic Center «Central Asia», Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov revealed at the Tuesday’s session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Sultanov confirmed that Kazakhstan and the Uzbek side had already agreed the location of the center. According to him, the land plot has already been allotted and the negotiations with the potential investor are ongoing.

    At the same time, Sultanov added that there were some delays in the implementation of the project.

    In his words, at the moment the Kazakh side is looking at the additional options to implement the project which is bound to boost cross-border trade with Uzbekistan. The project is expected to drum the two-way trade up to $10 billion.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

