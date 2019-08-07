Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan allots 5,000 scholarships for large families

    7 August 2019, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task extra 5,000 educational grants will be provided the countrywide for children from large families and recipients of targeted social support for 2019-2020 academic year.

    The grantswill be awarded by the local executive bodies. Those competing must have thethreshold score in the Unified National Testing held this June. In order to enterthe national universities, the applicants must score no less than 65 points, andno less than 50 points to get a chance to receive education in other universities.

    The list ofscholarships holders will be published in the local mass media.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

