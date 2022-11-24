Kazakhstan allocates up to KZT120bn within ‘Auyl-el besigi’ project

24 November 2022, 17:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year, KZT128bn has been allocated within the Auyl – el besigi (Village is the cradle of the nation) project, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are 6,293 rural settlements in which around eight million people or 41% of the population live in the country. Since 2019, the Auyl-el besigi aiming at imporving the infrastructure in 3.5 thousand villages with the potential for development have been underway,» said Sklyar during the Senate session.

He went on to note that in 2019 and 2021 KZT200bn was provided as part of the project. Necessary infrastructure was created in 665 rural settlements.

According to Sklyar, private investors have invested KZT57bn carrying out around two thousand projects in villages since 2019.

This year, KZT128bn has been allocated within the Auyl – el besigi project to improve the standard of life in 576 villages.

KZT140bn covering 663 villages is envisaged within the project for 2023.