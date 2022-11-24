Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan allocates up to KZT120bn within ‘Auyl-el besigi’ project

24 November 2022, 17:16
Kazakhstan allocates up to KZT120bn within ‘Auyl-el besigi’ project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year, KZT128bn has been allocated within the Auyl – el besigi (Village is the cradle of the nation) project, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are 6,293 rural settlements in which around eight million people or 41% of the population live in the country. Since 2019, the Auyl-el besigi aiming at imporving the infrastructure in 3.5 thousand villages with the potential for development have been underway,» said Sklyar during the Senate session.

He went on to note that in 2019 and 2021 KZT200bn was provided as part of the project. Necessary infrastructure was created in 665 rural settlements.

According to Sklyar, private investors have invested KZT57bn carrying out around two thousand projects in villages since 2019.

This year, KZT128bn has been allocated within the Auyl – el besigi project to improve the standard of life in 576 villages.

KZT140bn covering 663 villages is envisaged within the project for 2023.


Теги:
Read also
Film about Akhmet Baitursynov to premiere next year
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
French Concern keen on expanding coop with Zhambyl region
Andrey Zeits, Gleb Brussenskiy extend with Astana Qazaqstan Team
All conditions were created to hold fair elections – Senate Speaker
Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
Kazakhstani Lomakin defeated at the start of M25+H Lajeado Tournament in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
2 India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
3 Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
4 Kazakhstan to hold Kys 2022 command-and-staff training exercise
5 Ballet evening program featuring world stars to premiere in Astana

News