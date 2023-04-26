Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan allocates KZT350bn to construct and repair local roads

    26 April 2023, 15:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country has provided KZT350bn for construction, renovation, and repair works of roads of local significance for this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This year, KZT350bn has been provided to construct, reconstruct, and repair roads of local significance. At the expense of the funds allocated, works are carried out on 4.1 thousand km of roads. This year, the share of roads in standard condition is set to be increased to 87%,» said Azamat Beispekov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

    According to him, as of today, 85% of the country’s 70 thousand km of local roads is in standard condition, with Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions having high quality roads, and West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions – low quality roads.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Child falls out of window in village in Pavlodar rgn
    Zhanaozen explosion: 2 men die in hospital
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region