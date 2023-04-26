Kazakhstan allocates KZT350bn to construct and repair local roads

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country has provided KZT350bn for construction, renovation, and repair works of roads of local significance for this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year, KZT350bn has been provided to construct, reconstruct, and repair roads of local significance. At the expense of the funds allocated, works are carried out on 4.1 thousand km of roads. This year, the share of roads in standard condition is set to be increased to 87%,» said Azamat Beispekov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

According to him, as of today, 85% of the country’s 70 thousand km of local roads is in standard condition, with Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions having high quality roads, and West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions – low quality roads.