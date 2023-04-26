Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan allocates KZT350bn to construct and repair local roads

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2023, 15:13
Kazakhstan allocates KZT350bn to construct and repair local roads

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country has provided KZT350bn for construction, renovation, and repair works of roads of local significance for this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year, KZT350bn has been provided to construct, reconstruct, and repair roads of local significance. At the expense of the funds allocated, works are carried out on 4.1 thousand km of roads. This year, the share of roads in standard condition is set to be increased to 87%,» said Azamat Beispekov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

According to him, as of today, 85% of the country’s 70 thousand km of local roads is in standard condition, with Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions having high quality roads, and West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions – low quality roads.


Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan