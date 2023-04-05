Kazakhstan, Algeria develop multilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Kazakhstan Kamal Fenish, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Algerian cooperation development in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and also noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral contacts in all the spheres of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries to strengthen partnership.