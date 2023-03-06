Kazakhstan, Albania developing tourism cooperation

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 March 2023, 15:18
TIRANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Albania are developing cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yerkebulan Sapiyev, appointed as Kazakh Ambassador to Albania last December, handed over his credentials to the country’s President Bajram Begaj on March 2, 2023.

At the meetings with the Albanian leader, head of government, as well as ministers, the current state of and prospects for further development of cooperation in trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian areas were discussed.

Special attention was attached to stepping up interaction in tourism and opening flights between the countries.

Priority in tourism development remains one of the main issues for the near future.

Albania sees over 300 days of sunshine per year as well as boasts up to 400 kilometers of coastline. The country is among cheapest for tourism and rich with picturesque beaches and resorts, including Durres, Vlore, and Saranda resorts.

Albania is a visa-free country for Kazakhstanis and is often listed among top 10 safest countries in the world.



