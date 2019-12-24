Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan alarmed by disturbing number of road fatalities

    24 December 2019, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 39 people were killed in 104 road accidents registered on highways across Kazakhstan over the past week, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev revealed at a Tuesday session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    According to Minister Turgumbayev, 158 more people sustained various injuries in those car crashes which occurred in Turkestan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and other regions of the country.

    In his words, disturbing number of the fatal road accidents is mainly due to bad weather conditions, especially black ice covering highways in most regions of Kazakhstan.

    Yerlan Turgumbayev claimed that many motorists ignore important weather alerts intended to get them out of harm’s way. They hit the road ending up in the car crashes caused by black ice, foggy conditions, low visibility, and blowing snow.

    In this light, Prime Minister Askar Mamin called on akims (governors) of the regions and responsible agencies to ensure motorists safety on the roads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Road accidents Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region