    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President

    8 June 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan aims to become one of the major and most advanced digital hubs in Eurasia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Foreign Investors’ Council meeting in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cite Akorda.

    «Digitalization is a decisive factor of competitiveness of many countries and regions. It is expected that the digital technologies market is to rise by 50% to $6.8trl by 2025. It is projected that up to 70% of the world’s goods and services will be produced with the use digital technologies in the next 10 years,» said the Kazakh President.

    Tokayev went on to add that digitalization is a national-level priority for Kazakhstan, which aims to become one of the major and most advanced digital hubs in Eurasia.

    The Kazakh Head of State pointed out that not long ago 62 countries unanimously backed the creation of the UN Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Central Asia in Kazakhstan, which is to integrate global, regional, and national interests aimed at eliminating digital walls between countries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

