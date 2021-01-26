Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan aims to attract $19B worth of foreign investment this year – PM

    26 January 2021, 15:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan intends to attract $19 billion worth of foreign investment this year, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the Tuesday’s session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    Premier Mamin said this year the country will focus on targeted attraction of foreign investment. In his words, the Government has developed a pool of projects worth 47 trillion tenge [Ed. note: $19 billion].

    Mamin noted the members of the Cabinet will pick the big projects from the pool in order to conclude strategic investment agreements and will work directly with every strategic investor.

    According to the head of the Government, Kazakhstan has also mapped out 65 country investment programs as part of the intensification of economic diplomacy and those include the list of targeted companies and sectors.

    The strategic goal is to attract foreign investment to the tune of $19 billion this year and up the ante to $30 billion by 2025, he added.

    Recall that today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the extended session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Investment projects Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued