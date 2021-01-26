Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan aims to attract $19B worth of foreign investment this year – PM

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2021, 15:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan intends to attract $19 billion worth of foreign investment this year, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the Tuesday’s session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

Premier Mamin said this year the country will focus on targeted attraction of foreign investment. In his words, the Government has developed a pool of projects worth 47 trillion tenge [Ed. note: $19 billion].

Mamin noted the members of the Cabinet will pick the big projects from the pool in order to conclude strategic investment agreements and will work directly with every strategic investor.

According to the head of the Government, Kazakhstan has also mapped out 65 country investment programs as part of the intensification of economic diplomacy and those include the list of targeted companies and sectors.

The strategic goal is to attract foreign investment to the tune of $19 billion this year and up the ante to $30 billion by 2025, he added.

Recall that today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the extended session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


