Kazakhstan, Afghanistan sign contracts worth over $190 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani and Afghani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth over $190 million in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Export contracts worth $190.8 million were inked as part of the three-day Kazakh-Afghani Business Forum in Astana.

The sides entered into 15 contracts on delivery of agricultural equipment, flour, and vegetable oil.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Afghanistan is among top 5 major importers of Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil. 9 out of 15 contracts signed are related to vegetable oil imports.

Afghanistan reportedly changed vegetable oil supplier in Kazakhstan because of the hefty price tag of the product.