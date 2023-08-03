Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

Kazakhstan, Afghanistan sign contracts worth over $190 mln

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2023, 17:39
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan sign contracts worth over $190 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani and Afghani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth over $190 million in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Export contracts worth $190.8 million were inked as part of the three-day Kazakh-Afghani Business Forum in Astana.

The sides entered into 15 contracts on delivery of agricultural equipment, flour, and vegetable oil.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Afghanistan is among top 5 major importers of Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil. 9 out of 15 contracts signed are related to vegetable oil imports.

Afghanistan reportedly changed vegetable oil supplier in Kazakhstan because of the hefty price tag of the product.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Business, companies   Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular