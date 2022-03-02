Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan advocates strengthening UN and its consolidating role - Tokayev

    2 March 2022, 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In his latest tweet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that Kazakhstan stands for strengthening the United Nations amid the mounting geopolitical tensions, Kazinform reports.

    «30 years ago, Kazakhstan became a full-fledged member of the United Nations. We have fruitful cooperation with the @UN on matters of global security & building a harmonious society. Amid growing geopolitical tensions, we advocate strengthening the UN and its consolidating role,» the Head of State tweeted.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August