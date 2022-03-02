Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan advocates strengthening UN and its consolidating role - Tokayev

2 March 2022, 10:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In his latest tweet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that Kazakhstan stands for strengthening the United Nations amid the mounting geopolitical tensions, Kazinform reports.

«30 years ago, Kazakhstan became a full-fledged member of the United Nations. We have fruitful cooperation with the @UN on matters of global security & building a harmonious society. Amid growing geopolitical tensions, we advocate strengthening the UN and its consolidating role,» the Head of State tweeted.


