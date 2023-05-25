Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan advances to Asia Rugby Women's Championship final

    25 May 2023, 15:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh team has reached the final of the Asia Rugby Women's Championship in Almaty, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The Kazakhstani squad defeated the team from Hong Kong 27-23, advancing to the Asia Rugby Women's Championship final. The Kazakhstan vs. Japan final match is to take place on May 28.

    It is said that the winner and the runner-up of the tournament will secure a berth to the new WXV international competition, with the teams competing in different divisions.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
