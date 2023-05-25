Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan advances to Asia Rugby Women's Championship final

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2023, 15:12
Kazakhstan advances to Asia Rugby Women's Championship final Photo: olympic.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh team has reached the final of the Asia Rugby Women's Championship in Almaty, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani squad defeated the team from Hong Kong 27-23, advancing to the Asia Rugby Women's Championship final. The Kazakhstan vs. Japan final match is to take place on May 28.

It is said that the winner and the runner-up of the tournament will secure a berth to the new WXV international competition, with the teams competing in different divisions.


