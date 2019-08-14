Kazakhstan adopts roadmap on dairy industry standards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is strengthening its commitment to improving the safety of raw milk and dairy products with the signing of a roadmap in the country’s capital Nur-Sultan that will bring the national dairy industry to the level of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) standards, ebrd.com reports.

The roadmap aims to provide transparent and comprehensive monitoring of animal health. It will include measures such as testing raw milk, both at the receiving laboratories in factories and some others. This testing will determine the current degree of compliance and evaluate the readiness of national laboratories to conduct the necessary tests. The roadmap will also promote inclusiveness by sharing knowledge and best practices.

The document is the initiative of the Dairy Union of Kazakhstan, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The roadmap was signed by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, and by the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Ministry of Trade and Integration). It was supported by the Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Consumer Protection Union, and the dairy companies of Kazakhstan.

It is part of a larger initiative to develop an inclusive dairy industry in Kazakhstan, supported by the EBRD and FAO.

The development of the livestock sector is supported by the government of Kazakhstan with a national programme aimed at fostering the country’s dairy industry growth and overcoming remaining bottlenecks.

Most of the country’s raw milk – around 3.9 million tonnes of marketable milk per year – comes from small family farms. Milk yields are low compared to those of neighbouring countries, and availability is seasonal. Milk safety parameters often fall short of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) standard requirements.