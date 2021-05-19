Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan adopts legislative acts regarding per capita financing of sports and creative clubs

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 May 2021, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The information system Bala has been under development in Kazakhstan to initiate per capita financing of children’s circles and sports clubs, Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerlan Kozhagpanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During an online briefing at the central communications service, the vice minister of sport and culture noted that the law introducing the mechanism of per capita normative financing of sports and creative clubs as part of State orders was signed by the President.

He went on to say that the ministry adopted eight legislative acts regarding per capita financing of sports and creative clubs. He noted that the information system Bala has been under development by Soft Deco to initiate per capita financing of children’s circles and sports clubs.

The country’s regional centers and major cities were connected to the system on April 29.

As of May 19, 2021, over 220 contractors are registered in the system with the following functions such as operator and contractor APM are in place and parent and coach APM are being finalized.


