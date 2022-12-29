Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan adopts law on preservation and reproduction of tazy, tobet national dog breeds

    29 December 2022, 14:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate deputies adopted the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh dog breeds,» Kazinform reports.

    According to Senator Olga Bulavkina, the bill on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh national dog breeds – tazy and tobet – covers a wide range of areas: creation of a research framework required for the preservation of these breeds; compiling a database for statistical analysis of genetic diseases and pathologies, as well as keeping a unified genealogy book of dogs.

    The document provides for the establishment of a national center of Kazakh dog breeds , as well as financing of the activity in the field of Kazakh dog breeds preservation and reproduction.

    The draft law was initiated by parliament deputies as per the presidential instruction in regards to preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh national dog breeds.


    Photo: mydog.press

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

