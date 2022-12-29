Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstan adopts law on preservation and reproduction of tazy, tobet national dog breeds

29 December 2022, 14:35
Kazakhstan adopts law on preservation and reproduction of tazy, tobet national dog breeds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate deputies adopted the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh dog breeds,» Kazinform reports.

According to Senator Olga Bulavkina, the bill on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh national dog breeds – tazy and tobet – covers a wide range of areas: creation of a research framework required for the preservation of these breeds; compiling a database for statistical analysis of genetic diseases and pathologies, as well as keeping a unified genealogy book of dogs.

The document provides for the establishment of a national center of Kazakh dog breeds , as well as financing of the activity in the field of Kazakh dog breeds preservation and reproduction.

The draft law was initiated by parliament deputies as per the presidential instruction in regards to preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh national dog breeds.


Photo: mydog.press

Теги:
Read also
Tokayev receives Constitutional Court Chair Elmira Azimova
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold
New Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan named
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting
Senate appoints new judges of Kazakh Constitutional Court
Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
News Partner
Popular
1 Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
2 Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries to 80 this year
3 Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
4 Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection ratified
5 Mongolia registers record high number of livestock

News