Kazakhstan adheres to «One China» principle – Foreign Ministry
4 August 2022 11:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reaffirms its adherence to the «One China» principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports.

«The Republic of Kazakhstan adheres to the «One China» principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China. Kazakhstan stands for the observance of the existing norms of international law and the UN Charter, in particular, to adhere in this issue to the UN General Assembly resolution No 2758 as of 1971. I believe that the visits of official delegations of foreign countries to Taiwan should be coordinated with the Government of the People’s Republic of China,» Aibek Smadyarov notes.



