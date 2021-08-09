Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan adds over 7,600 new COVID cases in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 August 2021, 08:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of fresh infections 1,503 and 1,452, respectively. Karaganda region has the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 1,058.

Shymkent city reported 565 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, while Atyrau and Aktobe regions registered 416 and 393 cases of the coronavirus infection, accordingly.

295 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 256 – in Akmola region, 244 – in Almaty region, 237 – in Kostanay region, 230 – in East Kazakhstan region, 214 – in Mangistau region, 205 – in Kyzylorda region, 190 – in Zhambyl region, 158 – in North Kazakhstan region, 144 – in Turkestan region, and 111 - West Kazakhstan region.

In total, 641,885 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


