Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan adds over 50 new COVID-19 cases

    19 March 2022, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan has documented 51 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

    Almaty city reported the highest number of cases – 20. The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was registered in North Kazakhstan region – 6. The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan added the third highest number of 5 COVID-19 cases.

    4 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.

    The total caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,304,818 since the start of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana