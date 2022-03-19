Kazakhstan adds over 50 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan has documented 51 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

Almaty city reported the highest number of cases – 20. The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was registered in North Kazakhstan region – 6. The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan added the third highest number of 5 COVID-19 cases.

4 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.

The total caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,304,818 since the start of the pandemic.