Kazakhstan adds over 20 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 December 2021, 09:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 21 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

46 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 82,976. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 74,609 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,163.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


