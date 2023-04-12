Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan adds new flights to India

    12 April 2023, 22:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan is to operate direct regular flights en route Shymkent-Delhi-Shymkent starting from May 22, 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The Fly Arystan air company is to run flights on Mondays and Thursdays en route Shymkent-Delhi-Shymkent on Airbus 320 aircraft starting from, May 22, 2023,» reads the statement of the Industry Ministry.

    The committee noted an increased number of flights between the countries will further promote trade and economic as well as tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Kazakhstan and India Travel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    From gasification plans, cooperation with Germany and Austria to map exhibition in Brussels: review of foreign media about Kazakhstan
    S. Korea, Japan to hold more talks on export 'white list' reinstatement next week
    Kazakh Deputy FM visits Austria, discusses bilateral and multilateral coop
    8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9