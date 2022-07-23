Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan adds bronze to medal tally at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
23 July 2022 11:08

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Yegor Sherer clinched bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Sherer lifted Kazakhstan to bronze in the -81kg weight category.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Nadezhda Li had scooped silver in the -64kg weight class.



Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk




