23 July 2022 11:08

Kazakhstan adds bronze to medal tally at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Yegor Sherer clinched bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Sherer lifted Kazakhstan to bronze in the -81kg weight category.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Nadezhda Li had scooped silver in the -64kg weight class.





Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk











