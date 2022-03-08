Kazakhstan adds 77 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan registered 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total case tally to 1,303,925, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city reported the highest number of fresh infections at 26. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan region with 18 new COVID-19 cases.

The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions detected 5 COVID-19 cases each.

3 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 3 in Kostanay region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Shymkent city, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Karaganda region.