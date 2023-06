NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly beat his compatriot Sanatali Toltayev in the final of the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly won over Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 in the men's 63.5kg final of the tournament.

Earlier Kazakhstani Termirtas Zhussupov (48kg), Saken Bibossinov (51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), and Samatali Toltayev (60kg) claimed gold medals.

Foto: Sports.kz