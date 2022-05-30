Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 10:05
Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Less people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, compared to Sunday, Kazinform cites the data released by the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kazakhstan documented five new cases of the coronavirus infection, including four fresh infections in Almaty city and one new COVID-19 case in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,305,745 cases of the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that a day earlier Kazakhstan registered eight fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes