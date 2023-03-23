Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

    23 March 2023, 12:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.

    As of March 23 1,795 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19. Of 1,795, 140 COVID-19 patients are treated at the specialized infectious facilities, while 1,655 COVID-19 patients are at home care.

    Five COVID-19 patients are reportedly in serious condition, one COVID-19 patient is in critical condition and two COVID-19 patients are on life support.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
