Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan adds 16 cases of COVID-like pneumonia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 13:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

15 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, no deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,765 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,399 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,353 people nationwide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 14 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,279 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,502 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
