Kazakhstan adds 14 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2022, 10:26
Kazakhstan adds 14 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been documented in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Eleven people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. No deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were detected in Kazakhstan.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 88,739 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,370 patients made full recovery from pneumonia. The disease killed 5,353 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 16 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,245 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,364 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


