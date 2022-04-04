Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

    4 April 2022, 08:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan registered 11 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city documented the highest number of fresh infections at 7. The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, as well as Almaty, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda region reported one new COVID-19 case each.

    Other regions of the country didn’t detect any COVID-19 cases in the past day.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases logged in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic now stands at 1,305,199.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
