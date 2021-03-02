Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan achieved great success for 30 years of Independence, Turkey’s Ambassador

    2 March 2021, 18:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. Turkey’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici gave an interview to Kazinform International News Agency.

    «This year Kazakhstan celebrates 30th anniversary of Independence. Turkey was the first to recognize the country’s sovereignty. The same time this year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. For the past 30 years Kazakhstan has made great strides in its development and has done too much,» the Ambassador said.


    He also noted the common history of our people associated with the Turkic khaganate. He underlined that this part of history is of great importance for both nations.

    The diplomat also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Turkey enjoy mutual benefit and multifaceted cooperation in spheres such as trade, investment’s, culture, tourism, medicine, education, military collaboration.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku