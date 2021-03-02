Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan achieved great success for 30 years of Independence, Turkey’s Ambassador

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2021, 18:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. Turkey’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici gave an interview to Kazinform International News Agency.

«This year Kazakhstan celebrates 30th anniversary of Independence. Turkey was the first to recognize the country’s sovereignty. The same time this year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. For the past 30 years Kazakhstan has made great strides in its development and has done too much,» the Ambassador said.

He also noted the common history of our people associated with the Turkic khaganate. He underlined that this part of history is of great importance for both nations.

The diplomat also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Turkey enjoy mutual benefit and multifaceted cooperation in spheres such as trade, investment’s, culture, tourism, medicine, education, military collaboration.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Turkey   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
