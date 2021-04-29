Kazakhstan achieved a lot in 30 years of independence - Miguel Angel Moratinos

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned as the Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan during the 29th session of the Assembly in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I have the right to chair the People’s Assembly for life. I don’t refuse. I will always be with you, but the Assembly should stand next to the current President and support,» Nazarbayev said during the organization’s 29th session held on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who took over as the Head of State from Nazarbayev in 2019 after being in office for almost 30 years since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union, will be the Assembly’s news leader.

Tokayev invited Nazarbayev to remain at the national body as Honorable Chairman. «The status rightly belongs to you by virtue of your historical services to our people and state,» Tokayev said during his speech in the session.

High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos spoke about what the largest country in Central Asia has achieved in its short existence.

«My words of congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan, its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the current President Tokayev for what they have achieved in these 30 years, of independence, of political, economic and social development, which has demonstrated by this meeting of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan where in a very short period of history, 30 years, three decades, they have managed to build a country where not only social and economic development is recognized but also with enormous international prestige,» H.E. Miguel Angel Moratinos said in a video released by EFE.

The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan was established in 1995 and brings together more than 130 ethnic groups. Its role is to ensure through dialogue social and political stability and cooperation between state and civil society.